QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

AIT stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.54. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

