QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $51.56 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.