QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $73.88 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

