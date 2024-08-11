QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

SHW stock opened at $345.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.65 and a 200-day moving average of $317.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $356.69.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.