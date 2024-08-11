QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Workday by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $211.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

