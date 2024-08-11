QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PPL by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

