QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,230. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BR opened at $214.47 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

