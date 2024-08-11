QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.