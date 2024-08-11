QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $201.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.04. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $227.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

