QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

JEF stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

