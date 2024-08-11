QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,023,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $484,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,769,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $395.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

