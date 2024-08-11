QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 26.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $37,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $871.71.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $818.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $774.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $796.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

