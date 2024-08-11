QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

RSG opened at $201.22 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

