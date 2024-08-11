QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,547 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Welltower by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9,700.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 141,244 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

