QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,864 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $175.06. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

