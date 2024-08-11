QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,482,000. Lwmg LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 50,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

