QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 951 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PANW opened at $331.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.54, for a total value of $22,436,448.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,491.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

