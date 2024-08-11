QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.8 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.74.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

