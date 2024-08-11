QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,191,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.59.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $210.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.30. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $218.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

