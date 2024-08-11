QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $12,773,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $602,617.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $602,617.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 7,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $598,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,474 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Down 0.6 %

SkyWest stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.