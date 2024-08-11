QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $2,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

IAC stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

