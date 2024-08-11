QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $52.03 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

