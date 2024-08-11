QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.0 %

DD opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

