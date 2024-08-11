QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,473 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after buying an additional 917,330 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 206,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

