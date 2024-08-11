QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ingredion by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Ingredion Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $130.17 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,848. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

