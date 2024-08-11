QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

