QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,126 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3,636.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

UAL opened at $41.46 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.