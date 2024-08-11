QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,493 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $82,605,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 30.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,614,000 after buying an additional 758,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 782,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 630,384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after acquiring an additional 558,076 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 576.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.3 %

HRB stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

