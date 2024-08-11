QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $161.98 and last traded at $163.39. Approximately 1,217,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,397,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.95.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,285 shares of company stock worth $5,871,215 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 267,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

