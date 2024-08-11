Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

