Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.92.

QLYS opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $121.64 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

