Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

Qualys stock opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

