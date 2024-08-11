Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $140.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. 431,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.31. Qualys has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

