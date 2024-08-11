Qualys’ (QLYS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QLYS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

Qualys Stock Down 0.9 %

Qualys stock opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 12-month low of $121.64 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 72,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

