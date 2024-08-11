Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.90

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 37000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Quorum Information Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million. Quorum Information Technologies had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.0499703 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

Further Reading

