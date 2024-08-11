Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.79. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 231 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.