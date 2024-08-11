R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut R1 RCM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.79.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 6,512,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.88 and a beta of 0.85. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after buying an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4,976.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

