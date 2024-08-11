Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 7,688.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 185,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 472,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,806. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

