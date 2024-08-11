Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.7 %

RPD traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,806. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,668,000 after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,410,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,514,000 after buying an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,790,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

