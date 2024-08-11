Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 472,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

