Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of RPD opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

