Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rapid7 to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

