Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $43.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

