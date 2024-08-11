Raymond James Lowers Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $311.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $330.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPAY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.33.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $284.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.01. Corpay has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

