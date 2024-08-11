RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.17.

Get RealReal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RealReal

RealReal Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

Shares of REAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,575,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,637. The company has a market capitalization of $259.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.90. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $194,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,266,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,132 shares of company stock worth $933,131. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $13,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,563,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $925,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.