Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.18.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,749. Redfin has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $838.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

