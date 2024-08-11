Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $203.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $227.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

