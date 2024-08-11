Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.56

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.56 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 55.17 ($0.71). Renold shares last traded at GBX 54.40 ($0.70), with a volume of 292,088 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.59. The company has a market cap of £113.78 million, a P/E ratio of 777.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Renold’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

