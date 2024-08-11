Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Raised to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

