RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 11,203 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.02.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
